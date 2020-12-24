UrduPoint.com
Mexico Begins Mass Coronavirus Vaccination Programme

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Mexico started a mass coronavirus vaccination program on Thursday with a nurse first to be shown receiving the jab in the country with one of the world's highest Covid-19 death tolls.

The televised launch came a day after the first 3,000 doses produced by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech arrived by courier plane from Belgium.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

