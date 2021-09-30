UrduPoint.com

Mexico Begins Voluntary Repatriation Of Haitian Migrants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 02:10 AM

Mexico begins voluntary repatriation of Haitian migrants

Mexico City, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Around 70 Haitian migrants flew home from Mexico on Wednesday on the first voluntary repatriation flight, authorities said, as part of a deal aimed at easing a growing humanitarian crisis.

The Haitians, including 13 children, boarded a flight for Port-au-Prince from the southeastern city of Villahermosa, Mexico's National Migration Institute said in a statement.

It follows an agreement between the two countries "to begin the voluntary assisted return of migrants" from Mexico, it said.

Tens of thousands of undocumented migrants, many of them Haitians who had been living in South America, have arrived in recent weeks in Mexico hoping to enter the United States.

After being turned away at the US border, many are seeking to stay as refugees in Mexico rather than return to their poverty-stricken country.

Haitian migrants abandoned makeshift camps on both sides of the Mexican-US border on Friday after Washington began deportation flights from Texas.

Mexico's refugee commission is processing the asylum requests of around 13,000 Haitians, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told lawmakers on Tuesday.

But many of the Haitians who have arrived cannot apply for refugee status in Mexico as they have already been granted it in other countries, he said.

Related Topics

Washington Port-au-Prince Villahermosa United States Mexico Border From Refugee Agreement

Recent Stories

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market ..

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market developments

1 hour ago
 Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on f ..

Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on first day of Seamless Middle Ea ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and ..

Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and DAFZA to participate in UAE KY ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

2 hours ago
 Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.