Mexico believes gang dispute behind apparent wake massacre

Mexico City, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :An armed attack reported to have killed at least a dozen people at a wake in Mexico is believed to be the result of a gang dispute, the government said Tuesday.

Authorities said that they were unable to confirm the death toll from Sunday's apparent massacre in the western state of Michoacan because no bodies were found.

A video circulating on social media shows gunmen pointing at a group of people standing against a wall with their hands raised.

Bursts of gunfire are heard but the people's fate is unclear from the video, apparently filmed from a neighboring building in the municipality of San Jose de Gracia.

The attack was believed to be motivated by "revenge" by one cell of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel against another, Deputy Security Minister Ricardo Mejia told reporters.

But it did not seem to be an execution-style mass murder, he added.

Mexican media initially reported up to 17 deaths, but Mejia said it was uncertain how many people were killed.

"We can't confirm any numbers because there are no bodies," he said, adding that authorities had received an anonymous tip-off about the possible location of the corpses.

Images circulated on Monday of suspected gang members purportedly cleaning up the crime scene before security forces arrived.

San Jose de Gracia is located near the border between Michoacan and Jalisco -- two of Mexico's most violent states due to turf wars between gangs involved in drug smuggling and extortion.

Michoacan is the world's biggest avocado-producing region and threats against a US inspector working there last month prompted the United States to suspend Mexican exports of the fruit for more than a week.

Mexico has recorded more than 340,000 murders since launching a controversial anti-drug military operation in 2006, most of them blamed on fighting between criminals, according to official figures.