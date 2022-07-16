UrduPoint.com

Mexico Captures Drug Lord Wanted For Murder Of US Agent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Mexico captures drug lord wanted for murder of US agent

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Mexico on Friday captured a notorious drug kingpin on the FBI's list of 10 most-wanted fugitives for the murder of a US undercover agent that strained the countries' diplomatic relations.

Rafael Caro Quintero, 69, is accused by the United States of ordering the kidnap, torture and murder of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) special agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.

He was detained by Mexican marines in the town of Choix in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, for "the purpose of extradition," the navy said in a statement.

Caro Quintero had already been arrested in 1985, tried in Mexico and sentenced to 40 years in prison for Camarena's murder.

But in 2013, a Mexican court ordered his release on a legal technicality after he served 28 years, a move that angered US authorities.

By the time Mexico's Supreme Court overturned the decision, Caro Quintero had already gone into hiding.

The case plunged US-Mexican relations into a crisis, and it took decades for anti-drug agencies on both sides of the border to rebuild trust.

Caro Quintero, alias "Rafa," has a $20 million bounty on his head and is described by the FBI as "extremely dangerous." He is accused of co-founding the now-defunct Guadalajara drug cartel and currently runs an arm of the infamous Sinaloa cartel, according to US authorities.

The US Department of Justice expressed gratitude Friday to Mexican authorities over Caro Quintero's arrest, confirming the US plans to seek his extradition.

"There is no hiding place for anyone who kidnaps, tortures, and murders American law enforcement," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

