Mexico City Bridge Collapses With Train On It: Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 10:00 AM

Mexico City bridge collapses with train on it: reports

Mexico City, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :A section of elevated metro tracks in the Mexican capital collapsed on Monday as a train was passing, security camera footage broadcast by local media showed.

There was no official confirmation of the number of casualties following the accident in the south of the capital, where emergency services were seen working to rescue victims.

