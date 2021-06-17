Mexico City metro crash probe blames structural flaws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The collapse of a Mexico City metro overpass that left 26 people dead was caused by a structural failure, according to an initial investigation by Norwegian engineering company DNV published Wednesday.

The expert report, which was presented at a news conference by Mexico City authorities, identified a number of deficiencies in the construction process linked to the May 3 disaster.