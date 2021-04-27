UrduPoint.com
Mexico City Offices Reopen As Covid Cases Fall

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 12:30 AM

Mexico City offices reopen as Covid cases fall

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Mexican authorities allowed private offices to reopen in the capital on Monday for the first time in more than a year following a drop in the number of coronavirus infections.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said the move meant that up to half a million people would be able to return to the office in the sprawling metropolis.

Companies must follow health and safety measures including limited occupancy of 20 percent, the use of face masks, social distancing and weekly coronavirus tests, she said.

Public sector employees will continue to work remotely.

The Mexico City authorities ordered offices to close in March last year and halted other non-essential activities in an attempt to tame the pandemic.

The country's official Covid-19 death toll of around 215,000 is the world's third highest after those of the United States and Brazil.

Hospitalizations and new infections have declined in the capital since a surge in January, prompting the authorities to ease lockdown measures.

Hospitalizations due to Covid-19 are now at the lowest level since April last year, when the city was reeling from a first wave of infections, according to official figures.

The country of 126 million has administered around 16.4 million coronavirus vaccine doses so far, with priority given to public health workers and the elderly.

