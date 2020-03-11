UrduPoint.com
Mexico City Subway Crash Leaves One Dead, 41 Injured

Wed 11th March 2020

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :One man died and 41 people were injured when two subway trains collided in Mexico City, officials said Wednesday, with panicked passengers escaping through dense smoke.

City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters that one train had reversed into another at the Tacubaya underground station shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

Metro authorities said the 41 injured included two train drivers, while one man died. Emergency services took 16 people to hospital.

Social media footage showed panic at the scene of the accident in the city center as lights went out, the ventilation system was interrupted and the station filled with smoke.

The Mexico City subway has 12 lines and carries millions of passengers each day.

