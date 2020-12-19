Mexico City Suspends Non-essential Activities As Virus Cases Rise
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 12:00 AM
Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Mexico City and the neighboring State of Mexico will suspend non-essential activities from this weekend because of rising coronavirus cases, the mayor said Friday.
Only essential activities such as the sale of food, energy, transport, manufacturing and financial services will be allowed, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said.