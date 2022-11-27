Mexico coach Martino anticipates Saudi Arabia shoot-out

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Mexico coach Tata Martino said he was expecting a shoot-out with Saudi Arabia in their final World Cup Group C clash after defeat by Argentina on Saturday.

Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez's strikes helped the Albiceleste win 2-0 at the Lusail Stadium, leaving the Mexicans bottom of the group and desperate for a big win over Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Mexico will likely need to win by at least three goals against Saudi Arabia to qualify, unless Poland beat Argentina, in which case any victory would suffice.

"While we still have a chance, we have to try to do it," Argentina-born Martino said in a press conference.

"Saudi Arabia need to try to win and score goals, and we do too.

"I think that in life and in this case, with these players, we are used to picking ourselves up, above all when we have to.

"It's hard though, it's definitely hard."Mexico have failed to score a goal in the tournament in Qatar, drawing with group leaders Poland 0-0 in their first match.

"We need there to be a winner in the other game and if it's by a few goals then that would be better, it would help us," added Martino.