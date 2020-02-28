UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Court Sentences Man To Jail Over Murder Of Journalist Valdez

Umer Jamshaid 55 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:00 AM

Mexico court sentences man to jail over murder of journalist Valdez

Culiacán, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :One of the murderers of acclaimed journalist and AFP contributor Javier Valdez Cardenas was sentenced Thursday to 14 years and 8 months in prison by a Mexican court.

Heriberto Picos Barraza, nicknamed the Koala, had been one of the perpetrators of the crime committed in the northwestern city of Cualiacan in 2017, according to the prosecution.

Related Topics

Picos Valdez Cardenas 2017 Court

Recent Stories

Two more suspected patients of Coronavirus surface ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 28, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

2020 UAE Tour&#039;s remaining rounds cancelled af ..

9 hours ago

Oman reports new case of COVID-19

11 hours ago

Gladiators beat United to go on top of HBL PSL 202 ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.