Mexico court sentences man to jail over murder of journalist Valdez

Culiacán, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :One of the murderers of acclaimed journalist and AFP contributor Javier Valdez Cardenas was sentenced Thursday to 14 years and 8 months in prison by a Mexican court.

Heriberto Picos Barraza, nicknamed the Koala, had been one of the perpetrators of the crime committed in the northwestern city of Cualiacan in 2017, according to the prosecution.