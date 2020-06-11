UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 15,000: Government

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:40 AM

Mexico COVID-19 death toll passes 15,000: government

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Mexico's death toll from the new coronavirus passed 15,000, its government has said, as the country also recorded its highest number of infections in one day.

Health official Jose Luis Alomia told a press conference that a further 708 fatalities have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 15,357. In addition, 4,833 new infections were reported, bringing the total to 129,184.

Related Topics

From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 11 June 2020

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE a leader in developing strategies for future: ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Sameh Shoukry condemn endanger ..

9 hours ago

Awareness is our medicine. Until we find a cure

10 hours ago

FNC calls on TRA to adopt decisions of UAE Cabinet ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.