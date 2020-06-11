Mexico COVID-19 death toll passes 15,000: government

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Mexico's death toll from the new coronavirus passed 15,000, its government has said, as the country also recorded its highest number of infections in one day.

Health official Jose Luis Alomia told a press conference that a further 708 fatalities have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 15,357. In addition, 4,833 new infections were reported, bringing the total to 129,184.