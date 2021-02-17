UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Covid-19 Infections Surpass Two Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 08:30 AM

Mexico Covid-19 infections surpass two million

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The number of cases of Covid-19 in Mexico topped the two million mark, with almost 176,000 dead, the health ministry said late Tuesday.

In the previous 24 hours, the country recorded another 8,683 new infections, bringing the total to 2,004,575 confirmed cases, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry recorded 1,329 new deaths in the same period, bringing the total toll to 175,986 since the first case was diagnosed on February 27, 2020.

According to an AFP count based on official figures, Mexico is the 13th worst-hit country in the world, but experts have warned the actual case total there could be higher thanks to less testing than many other countries.

Related Topics

Dead World Same Mexico February 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development close ..

8 hours ago

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

9 hours ago

FNC approves three bills

9 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain introduces tighter COVID-19 counter ..

10 hours ago

US Navy Seizes Shipment of Thousands of Rifles, Ot ..

8 hours ago

Govt supports transparency in all fields: Senator

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.