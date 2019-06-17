UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Detains 791 Migrants, Including 368 Children Under Eight

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Mexico detains 791 migrants, including 368 children under eight

Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :A total of 791 Central American migrants, including 368 children under the age of eight, have been detained in the Mexican state of Veracruz, officials said Sunday.

The detentions of the migrants, who were being transported hidden in four trailers, were carried out at two points, the National Migration Institute said in a statement.

While the total age breakdown of the migrants remains unclear, a source speaking on condition of anonymity earlier on Sunday told AFP 270 of the migrants are six or seven years old, and 98 are aged zero to five.

The detained included 413 Guatemalans, 330 Hondurans and 39 Salvadorans, the source said.

Another source said that six alleged human traffickers had been captured.

Veracruz is one of the most violent regions of Mexico. Drug trafficking routes to the United States pass through it, and migrants passing through run the risk of being robbed, raped or kidnapped.

The detentions come during a 45-day period for Mexico to take steps to curb migration, part of an agreement reached with the United States earlier this month to head off tariffs threatened by President Donald Trump.

Trump has warned that the tariffs will still be on the table if the United States deems Mexico's progress insufficient after 45 days.

Related Topics

Threatened Trump Veracruz Progress United States Mexico Sunday Agreement

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Italian Embassy&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

ERC organises 14th group wedding in Yemen

3 hours ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champs bag 48 medals in Abu Dhab ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Mars Mission Science Week to shed light o ..

3 hours ago

DPC and Facebook to hold region’s first Facebook ..

3 hours ago

El-Sisi re-affirms Egypt&#039;s support for UAE ag ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.