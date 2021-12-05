UrduPoint.com

Mexico Detects First Case Of COVID-19 Variant Omicron

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

Mexico detects first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) --:Mexico detected its first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in a person who arrived in the country from South Africa on Nov. 21, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to a ministry statement, six days after arriving in Mexico, the fully-vaccinated South African businessman presented symptoms of COVID-19, was tested and found to have the Omicron variant.

The 51-year-old patient has been hospitalized in Mexico City.

"So far, the people who had contact with this first case have not registered symptoms, warning signs or positivity for the SARS-CoV-2 virus" that causes COVID-19, the ministry said.

Mexico's undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, said on Twitter that the patient has a "mild illness" and "his recovery prognosis is favorable."

Related Topics

Twitter Mexico City South Africa Mexico Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

21 minutes ago
 ADNIC renews longstanding partnership with Al Bayt ..

ADNIC renews longstanding partnership with Al Bayt Mitwahid

36 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sri Lankan Foreign Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sri Lankan Foreign Minister

51 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Financial Affairs visits Ukr ..

Minister of State for Financial Affairs visits Ukraine Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dub ..

51 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indian External Affair ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indian External Affairs Minister

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman&#039;s Minister of F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman&#039;s Minister of Foreign Affairs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.