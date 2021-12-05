Mexico detects first case of COVID-19 variant Omicron

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) --:Mexico detected its first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in a person who arrived in the country from South Africa on Nov. 21, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to a ministry statement, six days after arriving in Mexico, the fully-vaccinated South African businessman presented symptoms of COVID-19, was tested and found to have the Omicron variant.

The 51-year-old patient has been hospitalized in Mexico City.

"So far, the people who had contact with this first case have not registered symptoms, warning signs or positivity for the SARS-CoV-2 virus" that causes COVID-19, the ministry said.

Mexico's undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, said on Twitter that the patient has a "mild illness" and "his recovery prognosis is favorable."