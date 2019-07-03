Mexico end Haiti fairytale to reach Gold Cup final

Phoenix, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Mexico booked their place in the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Tuesday after a controversial penalty in extra-time handed them a 1-0 win over Caribbean minnows Haiti.

Haiti, who had stunned Canada with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory in the quarter-finals, threatened to pull off another shock after a battling defensive display frustrated the seven-time Gold Cup winners.

But after holding Mexico to 0-0 through 90 minutes, Haiti were undone with a harsh penalty early in extra time at the State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona.

The flashpoint came in the second minute of extra-time when Haiti defender Jems Geffrard was adjudged to have shoved striker Raul Jimenez in the area.

Wolves striker Jimenez flopped to the floor and the referee pointed to the spot despite protests from Haiti's players.

Jimenez then dusted himself down and calmly sent Johnny Placide the wrong way with his spot-kick as Mexico breathed a collective sigh of relief.

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa was barely tested all game, but was given a late scare when a curling effort from Haiti substitute Mikael Cantave crashed off the cross bar in the 119th minute.