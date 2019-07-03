UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico End Haiti Fairytale To Reach Gold Cup Final

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:50 AM

Mexico end Haiti fairytale to reach Gold Cup final

Phoenix, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Mexico booked their place in the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Tuesday after a controversial penalty in extra-time handed them a 1-0 win over Caribbean minnows Haiti.

Haiti, who had stunned Canada with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory in the quarter-finals, threatened to pull off another shock after a battling defensive display frustrated the seven-time Gold Cup winners.

But after holding Mexico to 0-0 through 90 minutes, Haiti were undone with a harsh penalty early in extra time at the State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona.

The flashpoint came in the second minute of extra-time when Haiti defender Jems Geffrard was adjudged to have shoved striker Raul Jimenez in the area.

Wolves striker Jimenez flopped to the floor and the referee pointed to the spot despite protests from Haiti's players.

Jimenez then dusted himself down and calmly sent Johnny Placide the wrong way with his spot-kick as Mexico breathed a collective sigh of relief.

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa was barely tested all game, but was given a late scare when a curling effort from Haiti substitute Mikael Cantave crashed off the cross bar in the 119th minute.

Related Topics

Canada Threatened Phoenix Mexico Haiti Gold All From

Recent Stories

FBISE announces SSC Part 1 result - 9th class resu ..

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 July 2019

36 minutes ago

UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya

11 hours ago

IMF's Lagarde 'honored' to be tapped to head Europ ..

10 hours ago

EU summit deal 'done' on top jobs: Luxembourg Prim ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.