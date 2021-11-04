UrduPoint.com

Mexico Ex-oil Chief Held In Prison In Bribery Case

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 09:10 AM

Mexico ex-oil chief held in prison in bribery case

Mexico City, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :A Mexican judge on Wednesday ordered a former oil executive and key figure in a corruption scandal linked to Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht to be held in preventive detention in prison.

Emilio Lozoya, who ran state oil giant Pemex from 2012-2016 and was once an advisor to former president Enrique Pena Nieto, was extradited by Spain in July 2020.

He had avoided going to prison while on trial after agreeing with prosecutors to cooperate as a witness in the Odebrecht case.

According to prosecutors, Lozoya has alleged that multimillion-dollar bribes from the Brazilian firm were channeled into the presidential campaign that brought Pena Nieto to power in 2012.

Lozoya's explosive claims shook Mexico's political elite and led President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to call for his predecessor to testify about the allegations.

In a statement to prosecutors leaked to the media in August 2020, Lozoya said he was ordered by Pena Nieto and his campaign coordinator Luis Videgaray, a former finance minister, to handle the bribes.

The attorney general's office argued during Wednesday's hearing that Lozoya had not met the criteria of a cooperating witness and represented a flight risk.

He will be detained in a prison in Mexico City, defense lawyer Manuel Ontiveros told the media.

Lozoya, 46, could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of charges including bribery, criminal association and the use of resources of illicit origin.

So far he is the highest-ranking Mexican official charged in the Odebrecht scandal, which has extended to several Latin American countries.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Scandal Oil Mexico City Spain Mexico July August Criminals 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th November 2021

56 minutes ago
 Royal visit crowns the Netherlands’ National Day ..

Royal visit crowns the Netherlands’ National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

8 hours ago
 Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of aci ..

Florence's Uffizi gallery highlights plight of acid victims

8 hours ago
 India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

India v Afghanistan T20 World Cup scoreboard

9 hours ago
 Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tact ..

Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tactics' to Obstruct Climate Regio ..

9 hours ago
 Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanis ..

Car Bombing Kills 2, Injures 5 in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.