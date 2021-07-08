UrduPoint.com
Mexico Finds 393 More Bodies In Clandestine Graves

Mexico City, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Mexican authorities said Wednesday that 393 bodies were found in clandestine graves in the first half of 2021 as part of the search for thousands missing in the violence-wracked country.

Alejandro Encinas, deputy interior minister responsible for human rights, said 174 clandestine graves were discovered, compared with 297 in the same period of the previous year.

"There was a downward trend in the discovery of clandestine graves, which is an optimistic result, although the phenomenon persists," he told reporters.

The decline does not reflect a decrease in efforts to find the 89,488 people reported as missing in Mexico, Encinas said.

Discoveries of clandestine graves are common in a country where more than 300,000 people have been murdered since the government deployed the military in the war on drugs in 2006.

