Mexico GDP slumps 17% on virus impact

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Mexican economy, hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, fell 17.3 percent in the second quarter, its biggest recorded decline, according to National Statistics Institute (INEGI) data released Thursday.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) "decreased (-) 17.

3 percent in real terms in the April-June 2020 quarter compared to the previous quarter, with figures adjusted for seasonality," said a statement from INEGI.

Mexico has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world, after the United States, Brazil and Britain, with over 45,000 recorded deaths since its first case was reported in late February.