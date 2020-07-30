UrduPoint.com
Mexico GDP Slumps 17% On Virus Impact

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 08:30 PM

Mexico GDP slumps 17% on virus impact

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Mexican economy, hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, fell 17.3 percent in the second quarter, its biggest recorded decline, according to National Statistics Institute (INEGI) data released Thursday.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) "decreased (-) 17.

3 percent in real terms in the April-June 2020 quarter compared to the previous quarter, with figures adjusted for seasonality," said a statement from INEGI.

Mexico has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world, after the United States, Brazil and Britain, with over 45,000 recorded deaths since its first case was reported in late February.

World Brazil United States February 2020 From Coronavirus

More Stories From Miscellaneous

