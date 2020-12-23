UrduPoint.com
Mexico Gets First Batch Of Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccines

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 11:00 PM

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Mexico said it received its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday, a day before the planned start of immunizations in the pandemic-stricken country.

The doses produced by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech arrived by courier plane in Mexico City, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Twitter.

The first vaccines will be destined for frontline medical personnel, and administered in the capital and the northern state of Coahuila due to the logistics related to the frigid temperatures required.

Ebrard said on Tuesday that a first batch of 1.4 million doses would arrive from Belgium of the 34.4 million that Pfizer has agreed to deliver.

Mexico has registered 119,495 deaths linked to Covid-19 and around 1.34 million infections, according to official figures.

It has the world's fourth highest fatality toll after the United States, Brazil and India.

