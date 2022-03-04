UrduPoint.com

Mexico, Guatemala To Meet In April Friendly

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 02:00 PM

MEXICO CITY, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Mexico and Guatemala will meet in an international friendly in the United States next month, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) said on Thursday.

The clash, which is not scheduled on an official FIFA date, will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on April 27.

The Confederation of North, Central America, and the Caribbean (CONCACAF) rivals have met on 35 occasions, with Mexico winning 23, drawing eight, and losing four.

Mexico will hope to use the match to help prepare for this year's FIFA World Cup, to be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

The Tricolor is currently clinging to the last automatic qualifying spot in the CONCACAF group with three matches remaining. Guatemala was eliminated from qualifying in June last year.

