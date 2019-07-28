UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico, Honduras Agree To Create 20,000 Jobs And Stem Migration

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 01:10 PM

Mexico, Honduras agree to create 20,000 jobs and stem migration

Minatitlán, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :A scheme to create 20,000 jobs in Honduras has been agreed between the country's president and Mexico's leader in an attempt to stem the flow of migrants toward the United States.

Mexico, which is a stepping stone to the US for many from Central America seeking to escape violence and poverty, has seen a wave of migrants sweep through in the past few months, causing tensions with Washington.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador met his Honduran counterpart Juan Orlando Hernandez in the Mexican state of Veracruz on Saturday to sign an agreement to extend a development program to Honduras, which includes a tree-planting scheme already active in Mexico.

Called "Sowing Life", the scheme pays farmers a small monthly stipend to plant trees and crops. Mexico signed a deal with El Salvador last month to introduce the same project to the Central American state.

Hernandez said the scheme was the "correct path" to boost both country's economies and called for the creation of a "great international coalition for generating huge numbers of jobs" in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Mexico will support Honduras "to create 20,000 jobs between now and December," said Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

Related Topics

Washington Guatemala Veracruz Same Orlando El Salvador United States Mexico Honduras December From Agreement Jobs

Recent Stories

PM Imran to decide on CNIC condition on shopping w ..

16 minutes ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 28, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

CDA, MCI develops modern technology at Asphalt Mix ..

13 hours ago

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui condemns imposition of sal ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.