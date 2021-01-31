UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Identifies Four Of 19 Bodies Found Burned Near US Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 12:30 PM

Mexico identifies four of 19 bodies found burned near US border

Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Mexico has identified at least four of the 19 bodies found shot and burnt near the US border, prosecutors said Saturday.

Two Guatemalans -- believed to be migrants -- and two Mexicans were identified by their DNA after authorities discovered the bodies on January 22, the prosecutor's office in the northern state of Tamaulipas said in a statement.

It said members of the Interior Ministry's national search commission had been added to the investigation for "greater transparency", in collaboration with the foreign ministry and the Guatemalan embassy in Mexico.

"It was determined that 16 correspond to the male sex, one to the female sex, and two are pending clarification" due to the severity of the burning, the prosecutors said.

A team of forensics experts, dentists, geneticists and criminology specialists has been formed to identify the victims.

Residents of the Guatemalan town of Comitancillo suspect at least a dozen of the victims are their relatives, according to authorities in the Central American country.

Authorities in Tamaulipas, who worked with the neighbouring state of Nuevo Leon, established that 113 bullets were fired into a vehicle where the bodies were found.

Tamaulipas, on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, is the shortest route to the United States from Guatemala, but it is dangerous because of the presence of gangs that kidnap, extort, and murder migrants.

The region is regularly the scene of clashes between the North West cartel, which controls part of Nuevo Leon, and the Gulf cartel, which has been present in Tamaulipas for decades.

Mexico is experiencing a wave of violence linked to organized crime, especially drug cartels that vie for control of the routes to the US.

The rate of violence has grown steadily in the country since the end of 2006, when the government handed the anti-narcotics file to the army. More than 300,000 murders have taken place since that date, according to official figures.

Mexico recorded 34,523 murders in 2020, down slightly from 2019, which was a record year since the government began tracking them in 1997.

Related Topics

Murder Army Interior Ministry Vehicle Guatemala Male Leon United States Mexico January Border 2019 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Local Press: The path to UAE citizenship

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 31, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

PCR tests mandatory for RAK government employees e ..

12 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys UAV in Yemeni airspace lau ..

12 hours ago

Chief Editor of Russia's MediaZona News Outlet Hel ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.