UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Lawmakers Advance Controversial Energy Reforms

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 12:40 AM

Mexico lawmakers advance controversial energy reforms

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Mexico's lower house of Congress on Wednesday approved controversial reforms aimed at strengthening the state electricity company, despite warnings from environmentalists that they promote fossil fuels over renewable energy.

Opposition parties and campaigners see the changes as a setback to efforts to tackle climate change and say they go against Mexico's international commitments.

The bill was overwhelming approved in the early hours by the Chamber of Deputies, but still needs to be passed by the upper house, the Senate.

Both are dominated by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's party and its allies.

The left-wing populist says the reforms are needed to strengthen the state-owned Federal Electricity Commission and prevent power prices from increasing.

But critics say they unfairly penalize private firms producing renewable energy from sources such as wind and solar.

The bill "gives preference to the use of carbon dioxide emitting energy sources such as fuel oil and diesel, cancels UN sustainable development commitments and limits the possibilities of seeking greater and better sources of supply," said opposition lawmaker Maria de los Angeles Ayala.

Environmental group Greenpeace has warned that the bill "perpetuates a highly damaging model for the environment, which does not combat, but rather promotes, climate change that the Mexican state has a constitutional obligation to fight." At the moment the Federal Electricity Commission is required to buy renewable energy through auctions, but the reforms would end that obligation.

Businessmen have also voiced concern that by favoring a state-run company over private firms, Mexico is in danger of breaching its trade agreement with the United States and Canada.

That risks creating frictions with the adminstration of US President Joe Biden, who has pledged to make tackling global warming a top priority.

Related Topics

Senate United Nations Electricity Canada Company Oil Angeles Buy United States Mexico Chamber Congress From Agreement Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone signs investment agreement with ..

26 minutes ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure joins &#039; ..

56 minutes ago

Bennett edges sprint to take fourth stage of UAE T ..

1 hour ago

Biden to review key supply chains after semiconduc ..

5 minutes ago

US, Israel Reconvene Strategic Working Group on Ir ..

6 minutes ago

Biden Nominee for CIA Director Says Underestimatin ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.