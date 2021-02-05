UrduPoint.com
Mexico Leader Says Tested Negative After Covid Illness

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 09:40 AM

Mexico City, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Thursday that he has tested negative for Covid-19, nearly two weeks after being diagnosed with the virus.

Lopez Obrador, who refused for months to wear a mask or abandon his cross-country tours, was said to have suffered mild symptoms.

"I took an antigen test this morning and it came out negative," said the 67-year-old president, who has a history of heart problems and hypertension, in a video on social media.

Lopez Obrador underwent further testing, but the results were not yet available, authorities told a press conference.

"Of course I still have to wait a few more days, but I am already in good health. I am recovering well from Covid," the president said.

The left-wing populist, who had experienced brief episodes of low-grade fever and a slight headache, announced his illness on January 24.

Mexico has officially registered around 1.9 million coronavirus cases and more than 161,200 deaths, one of the world's highest fatality tolls.

