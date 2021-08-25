Mexico lowers Q2 growth estimate slightly

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Mexico's economy, the second-largest in Latin America, grew 19.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter as it bounced back from a deep pandemic-induced recession, official statistics showed Wednesday.

The performance was slightly weaker than an initial estimate of 19.6 percent growth, according to figures from the government statistical agency INEGI.

Compared with the first quarter of this year, the economy grew 1.5 percent in the three months to June, unchanged from a preliminary estimate, it said.

Mexico's economy shrank 8.5 percent in 2020 in the worst slump since the Great Depression some nine decades ago, as soaring coronavirus infections led to restrictions on economic activity.

The country of 126 million has an official coronavirus death toll of more than 253,000 -- one of the highest in the world.

Despite another wave of Covid-19 infections, authorities in the capital and elsewhere are reluctant to impose new lockdown measures that would hit the economy, emphasizing the importance of vaccines instead.

The government of leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador opted not to lower taxes during the pandemic and instead focused on helping the poor through social programs, as well as investing in infrastructure.

His government is forecasting economic growth of around six percent in 2021.