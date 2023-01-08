UrduPoint.com

Mexico Metro Crash Kills 1, Injures 23

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Mexico metro crash kills 1, injures 23

Mexico City, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Two metro trains collided in a Mexico City tunnel Saturday, killing one person and injuring 23, authorities in the megacity of 20 million reported.

Local media reported the trains collided in a tunnel between the Potrero and La Raza stations on the north-south line three.

Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter that there had been one death and 23 people taken to hospital, updating an earlier tally of 16 injured.

Television footage showed injured passengers being treated in ambulances.

Inaugurated in 1969, the Mexico City Metro covers 226 kilometers (140 miles) with 195 stations on 12 lines.

Authorities estimate it moved a total of 837 million passengers in 2021.

However, the metro system is often criticized for inadequate maintenance.

In the most serious of several failures, a metro bridge collapsed in May 2021, killing 26 people and injuring dozens.

