Mexico Mine Collapse Leaves Seven Workers Trapped

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 08:50 AM

Mexico mine collapse leaves seven workers trapped

Múzquiz, Mexico, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Rescuers were trying to free seven mine workers trapped after an accident Friday in a coal-producing region in northern Mexico, authorities said.

Initial investigations suggest the collapse was due to a flood at the mine in the municipality of Muzquiz, the state of Coahuila's labor department said.

"Some people who were working were trapped inside the mine," it said in a statement.

Police and civil protection authorities were at the scene for the rescue effort, it added.

The National Guard said on Twitter its personnel "were deployed in the area to provide security and allow the rescue of trapped workers."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

