Mexico Opposition Picks Businesswoman Galvez As Presidential Candidate

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Mexico's opposition coalition on Wednesday named Xochitl Galvez, an outspoken senator with Indigenous roots who hopes to be the country's first woman president, as its candidate for next year's election.

Her nomination increases the probability of an all-woman battle for the presidency -- between Galvez and former Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, seen as the favorite to represent the ruling party in June 2024.

Galvez, a 60-year-old computer engineer and self-made businesswoman, secured the support of the opposition bloc after an internal contest decided by public opinion polling.

"We have made the decision to support the sole candidacy of Xochitl Galvez to head the Broad Front for Mexico," announced Alejandro Moreno, leader of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), one of the three parties in the opposition alliance.

Galvez, who was backed by the conservative National Action Party (PAN), edged out another woman senator, Beatriz Paredes of the PRI.

Galvez has repeatedly crossed swords with outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a self-styled champion of the underprivileged.

She has criticized the leftwing populist's security strategy and said that "ovaries are needed" to confront organized crime in the violence-wracked country.

Galvez, who says that as a child she sold candy to help her family, talks with an informal, frank language peppered with swear words.

"Nobody controls me -- not even my husband," she says to underline her independence.

Galvez accused Lopez Obrador of machismo after he branded her the "candidate of the power mafia" -- a reference to the opposition.

Lopez Obrador's frequent attacks on Galvez had a "counterproductive result," boosting her profile, said analyst Luis Estrada, chief executive of political consultancy firm Spin.

