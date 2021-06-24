UrduPoint.com
Mexico President Turns On Middle Class After Election Blow

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 10:40 AM

Mexico president turns on middle class after election blow

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has lashed out at middle-class voters he calls selfish and unscrupulous after losing support in the capital -- traditionally a bastion of his party.

Lopez Obrador's Morena party lost its absolute majority in the lower house of Congress in June 6 legislative elections, as well as mayoralties in four of the 11 districts it controlled in Mexico City.

It was a bitter blow for the leftist leader, who had built up strong support in the megacity that he ran as mayor from 2000 to 2005.

Lopez Obrador has blamed the setback on "the dirty war and bombardment of lies" by his opponents.

"Part of the middle class has always been very individualistic, turns its back on others, is aspirational, wants to be like those above and climb as high as possible, with no scruples," he said.

Unsurprisingly his comments have not gone down well with their intended targets.

Bashing people for having aspirations is "stupid," said Manuel Silva, a 46-year-old former civil servant turned independent consultant.

"All Mexicans have the right and the desire to make more of themselves," he said.

Silva lost his job after 13 years as a public servant as a result of Lopez Obrador's austerity drive targeting what the president has called a "golden bureaucracy."Analysts estimate it will eliminate 226,000 government jobs.

