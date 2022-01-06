Mexico prosecutors seek 39 years in jail for ex-oil chief

Mexico City, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Mexican prosecutors are seeking a 39-year prison sentence for a former oil executive and key figure in a corruption scandal linked to Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht, a judicial source said Wednesday.

Emilio Lozoya, who ran state oil giant Pemex from 2012-2016 and was once an advisor to former president Enrique Pena Nieto, was arrested in Spain and extradited to Mexico in 2020.

The Attorney General's office has requested the lengthy jail term for charges including bribery, money laundering and criminal association, the source close to the case told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Prosecutors are also seeking a 25-year prison sentence for Lozoya's mother, Gilda Margarita Austin, who is accused of involvement in the alleged corruption, the source said.

So far Lozoya, 47, is the highest-ranking Mexican official charged in the Odebrecht scandal, which has extended to several Latin American countries.

He was placed in preventive detention in prison in November, having previously avoided jail after agreeing with prosecutors to cooperate as a witness in the Odebrecht case.

According to prosecutors, Lozoya has alleged that multimillion-dollar bribes from Odebrecht were channeled into the presidential campaign that brought Pena Nieto to power in 2012.

No charges have been filed against officials implicated during his trial.