Mexico Publishes Rules On Marijuana Medical Use

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:21 AM

Mexico publishes rules on marijuana medical use

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Mexico on Tuesday published rules regulating the medical use of marijuana, more than three years after its legalization by Congress.

The move comes as lawmakers consider whether to also legalize marijuana for recreational use to reduce violence linked to drug trafficking.

The medical rules regulate the planting of seeds for research and the manufacture, import and sale of cannabis-based medicine.

They require pharmacies authorized to sell marijuana products to have a registry of patients.

Mexico's lower house of Congress, the Chamber of Deputies, is due to discuss in February whether to legalize marijuana for recreational use, following approval by the Senate in November.

Mexico is plagued by drug-related violence.

Since the government militarized the fight against the powerful drug cartels in 2006, there have been more than 300,000 murders.

