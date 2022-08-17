UrduPoint.com

Mexico Racks Up 5-week Decline In COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Mexico racks up 5-week decline in COVID-19 cases, deaths

MEXICO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Mexico has registered a five-week decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell said Tuesday.

Cases are expected to continue dropping until they reach "minimum levels," said Lopez-Gatell.

The pandemic is active unevenly around the world and could eventually become cyclical, emerging in winter and subsiding in summer, depending on each country, according to the official.

"We could begin to see this pattern in Mexico as well," he told reporters at the National Palace in Mexico City.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospital bed occupancy is at 8 percent in general, and at 3 percent for beds requiring ventilators.

Related Topics

World Mexico City Mexico

Recent Stories

PCB schedule: Pakistan to host 10 Test playing nat ..

PCB schedule: Pakistan to host 10 Test playing nations between 2023 and 2027

10 minutes ago
 Medical report proves torture on female medical st ..

Medical report proves torture on female medical student in Faisalabad

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Home Season 2024-25: PSL set to go head ..

Pakistan's Home Season 2024-25: PSL set to go head-to-head with IPL in 2025

1 hour ago
 Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasn ..

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasnain's bowling action

3 hours ago
 Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b ..

Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b tranche

4 hours ago
 Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name ..

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name on ECL

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.