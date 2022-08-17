Mexico racks up 5-week decline in COVID-19 cases, deaths

MEXICO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Mexico has registered a five-week decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell said Tuesday.

Cases are expected to continue dropping until they reach "minimum levels," said Lopez-Gatell.

The pandemic is active unevenly around the world and could eventually become cyclical, emerging in winter and subsiding in summer, depending on each country, according to the official.

"We could begin to see this pattern in Mexico as well," he told reporters at the National Palace in Mexico City.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospital bed occupancy is at 8 percent in general, and at 3 percent for beds requiring ventilators.