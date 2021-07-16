UrduPoint.com
Mexico Registers 1st Case Of Delta Coronavirus Variant

Fri 16th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

OGOTA, Colombia, 16 July (AA/APP0:Mexico announced Friday that the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus had been detected in one person.

Authorities said the variant was seen in a 65-year-old male patient at a hospital in the state of Morelos.

The patient was quarantined at home, the authorities said, adding six more people whose tests were positive were kept under observation on suspicion of contracting the variant.

Cecilia Guzmon Rodriguez, deputy director of public health at Morelos Health Services, said the risk of transmission of the Delta variant is two times faster than the original variant and asked the public to take precautions.

Mexican health authorities have so far recorded over 2.6 million cases of the coronavirus, including 235,277 deaths.

