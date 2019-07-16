Mexico rejects new US asylum restrictions: government

(@imziishan)

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Mexico's government on Monday rejected the new asylum restrictions sought by US President Donald Trump's administration to stem the flow of undocumented migrants trying to cross his country's southern border.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico would not become a dumping ground for asylum seekers rejected by the US and said his country would "respect the principle of non-refoulement in accordance with current international law."