Mexico Reports 3,571 More COVID-19 Cases, 266 Deaths

Tue 18th August 2020 | 01:10 PM

Mexico reports 3,571 more COVID-19 cases, 266 deaths

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Mexico reported 3,571 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 525,733, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

Meanwhile, 266 additional deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 57,023.

The country has the world's third highest death toll from the disease, behind only the United States and Brazil. Health authorities have acknowledged that the real number of infections is likely higher.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that the country will unveil an economic recovery plan in two weeks to revive its economy from the pandemic, targeting sectors such as construction and energy.

