Mexico reports 5,225 more cases over the past 24 hours

BEIJING, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico reported 5,225 COVID-19 cases with 635 fatalities over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The country has so far reported a total of 943,630 cases with 93,228 deaths, said the ministry.

NEW DELHI -- India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,364,086 on Thursday as 50,210 new cases were detected across the country in the past 24 hours, said latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

With 704 deaths since Wednesday morning, the total death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 124,315, added the ministry's data.

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 125 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 27,050.

The daily caseload stayed above 100 for two straight days due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

BEIJING -- China's National Health Commission said Thursday that it received reports of 28 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Wednesday, including eight that were domestically-transmitted and 20 imported.

The eight domestically-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the commission said in its daily report.

LONDON -- Domestic tourism in China is blossoming at around 80 percent of last year's figures thanks to new travel trends and innovations in the Chinese market, an article on the website of the British newspaper The Telegraph has said.

Written by travel writer Thomas O'Malley, the article revealed how China has made the remarkable recovery in tourism while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazil registered 610 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 161,106, the Ministry of Health said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 23,976 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, bringing the nationwide count to 5,590,025, it said.

CANBERRA -- The Australian government has signed deals to secure millions of doses of two more coronavirus candidate vaccines early in 2021.

Under the new deals, announced by Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison on Thursday, Australia has secured 40 million doses of a vaccine being developed by biotechnology company Novavax and 10 million doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

BRUSSELS -- The recovery of European Union (EU) economies from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to be slower than previously thought due to the resurgence of the virus spread in the bloc, European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis warned on Wednesday.

"The months ahead will be challenging for everyone, so it is especially important that we discuss and coordinate our policies," Dombrovskis told a press conference following the virtual meeting of the EU's economy and finance ministers.

WARSAW -- The Polish government announced additional restrictions to curb the COVID-19 epidemic on Wednesday, as health authorities reported another 24,692 cases and 373 deaths -- both new 24-hour highs since the virus outbreak.

The measures, which will come in force Saturday and last at least until Nov. 29, include extending required distance schooling to the youngest school age groups and shutting down all cultural facilities including cinemas and theaters.