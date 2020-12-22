UrduPoint.com
Mexico Reports 5,370 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:50 PM

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Mexico reported on Tuesday 5,370 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national count to 1,325,915, Mexico's Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez wrote on Twitter.

The country also reported 396 new deaths from the virus, raising the national death toll to 118,598.

So far, 987,328 people have recovered from the disease, the deputy minister said.

According to the Mexican government, the real number of infections is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Mexico ranks fourth among Latin American countries in terms of documented COVID-19 cases, following Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.

