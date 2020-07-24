Mexico reports record daily spike in virus cases

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Mexico on Thursday posted 8,438 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, a daily record, and an additional 718 deaths, data from the health ministry showed.

According to the ministry's daily update, the Latin American country has recorded 370,712 cases of COVID-19 and 41,908 deaths since its first case was reported in late February.

The previous record for cases added in one day was 7,615 on July 18.

Mexico has the fourth-highest number of deaths in the world, after the United States, Brazil and the United Kingdom.

It can take several days to record new cases and deaths, meaning there are some days when the official results lag behind the actual numbers.

As of the cutoff on Wednesday evening, the death and infection rates per million Mexican residents were 319.47 and 2,809.79 respectively, according to an AFP tally.

"When COVID-19 came, it became even more complicated because it revealed the country's deteriorated health," said Hugo Lopez Gatell, the deputy health minister in charge of the fight against the pandemic.

According to Thursday's report, 43 percent of the people who died also suffered from hypertension, 38 percent from diabetes and 25 percent from obesity.

The Mexican government on June 1 began easing lockdown restrictions in several areas of the country.