UrduPoint.com

Mexico Road Crash Leaves 3 Migrants Dead, 23 Injured

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 01:50 AM

Mexico road crash leaves 3 migrants dead, 23 injured

Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :A vehicle packed with US-bound migrants traveling with a people smuggler crashed in eastern Mexico on Wednesday, leaving three Hondurans dead and 23 injured, authorities said.

The vehicle suffered a mechanical failure on a highway in Veracruz state, according to a National Guard report seen by AFP.

The migrants "were traveling in overcrowded conditions, the truck was overloaded and it lost a tire," a civil protection source who did not want to be named said.

According to investigators, the vehicle caught fire after overturning.

Migrants fleeing poverty and violence run the risk of falling victim to accidents and organized crime as they cross Mexico on the way to the United States.

Last month four US-bound Cuban migrants died and eight were injured in another traffic accident in Veracruz.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Fire Vehicle Died Traffic Veracruz United States Mexico

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral r ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral relations

37 minutes ago
 Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not ..

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not arresting accuse for six year ..

1 hour ago
 US Looking Into Whether Ghani Fled Afghanistan Wit ..

US Looking Into Whether Ghani Fled Afghanistan With Millions of Dollars - Watchd ..

1 hour ago
 Council of Muslim Elders partakes in meeting of Co ..

Council of Muslim Elders partakes in meeting of Congress of Leaders of World Rel ..

3 hours ago
 Polish Military Helicopters to Guard Country's Bor ..

Polish Military Helicopters to Guard Country's Border With Belarus - Defense Min ..

1 hour ago
 Surge by far-right pundit Zemmour shakes up French ..

Surge by far-right pundit Zemmour shakes up French election

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.