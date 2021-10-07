Mexico road crash leaves 3 migrants dead, 23 injured

Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :A vehicle packed with US-bound migrants traveling with a people smuggler crashed in eastern Mexico on Wednesday, leaving three Hondurans dead and 23 injured, authorities said.

The vehicle suffered a mechanical failure on a highway in Veracruz state, according to a National Guard report seen by AFP.

The migrants "were traveling in overcrowded conditions, the truck was overloaded and it lost a tire," a civil protection source who did not want to be named said.

According to investigators, the vehicle caught fire after overturning.

Migrants fleeing poverty and violence run the risk of falling victim to accidents and organized crime as they cross Mexico on the way to the United States.

Last month four US-bound Cuban migrants died and eight were injured in another traffic accident in Veracruz.