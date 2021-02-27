UrduPoint.com
Sat 27th February 2021

Mexico rules out organ harvesting in Pole's death

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Mexican prosecutors on Friday denied reports that a 20-year-old Polish man found dead in an apartment near the capital was the victim of organ harvesting.

The attorney general's office in the State of Mexico said it had launched an investigation on February 14 after police reported the discovery of the body.

"The expert analysis so far reveals that the death resulted from carbon monoxide poisoning," a statement said, adding that the body did not have any external wounds.

It said it "rules out categorically that the young man's death is related to organ trafficking.

" A second Polish man found in the same apartment was taken to hospital with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning and his condition was improving, it added.

Mexico's foreign ministry also issued a statement saying that there was no indication that the death was "in any way related to the extraction or trafficking of organs as reported by various media."Poland's Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said on Twitter on Thursday that he had asked prosecutors in his country to investigate what he called the murder of a young Pole in Mexico and the attempted murder of a second citizen.

