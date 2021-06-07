Mexico ruling party loses absolute majority in lower house: initial results

(@FahadShabbir)

Mexico City, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's party has lost its absolute majority in the lower house of Congress, according to initial results from Sunday's legislative elections.

Lopez Obrador's Morena party is set to take between 190 and 203 of the 500 seats, the National Electoral Institute said, though it could still secure an absolute majority with its allies.