UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Says 1,200 Citizens Died In US From Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 11:40 PM

Mexico says 1,200 citizens died in US from coronavirus

Mexico City, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :More 1,200 Mexicans have died of the novel coronavirus in the United States, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday, adding that another 12 citizens around the world have also fallen victim to the deadly virus.

Ebrard said more than half of the US deaths were in New York, while five of the worldwide deaths happened in Canada.

As borders all over the world were closed due to the pandemic, Mexico repatriated more than 14,600 people, including almost 4,000 from Europe, Ebrard said.

Remittances sent home from Mexicans living abroad is an important source of income for many people.

Those coming from the US dropped 2.6 percent in April compared to the same month in 2019, having reached a record of more than $4 billion in March 2020.

Some 12 million people born in Mexico live in the US, as well as another 26 million second or third generation Mexicans.

Mexico, a country of 127 million, had recorded more than 120,000 coronavirus cases by Monday and over 14,000 deaths, making it one of the worst hit countries in Latin America.

Related Topics

World Europe Canada Died Same New York United States Mexico March April 2019 2020 All From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

16 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

16 minutes ago

EIBOR&#039;s decline reflects positively on busine ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Terminals signs strategic partnership ag ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves first batch of real est ..

3 hours ago

Emirates resumes scheduled services from Pakistan

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.