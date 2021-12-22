UrduPoint.com

Mexico Says Refugee Requests Tripled In 2021

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:50 AM

Mexico says refugee requests tripled in 2021

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Applications for refugee status in Mexico have roughly tripled this year compared with 2020, the government said Tuesday, in the face of a relentless influx of US-bound migrants.

The Latin American nation has received 123,187 requests in 2021, up from 41,230 last year, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard told reporters, describing the increase as "enormous." The government and the United Nations were supporting the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance to deal with a backlog of applications, he said, adding that the organization needed more personnel and funding.

Mexico has a relatively simple asylum process and approves more than 95 percent of applications, Ebrard added.

In recent months, tens of thousands of migrants fleeing poverty and violence have arrived in Mexico, where many are seeking asylum while waiting to try to enter the United States.

Human traffickers commonly hide undocumented migrants in trucks bringing them from Guatemala into Mexico, from where they head north to the US border.

Underscoring the dangers facing them, a horrific road accident on December 9 left 56 undocumented migrants dead after the truck transporting them overturned.

More than 190,000 undocumented foreigners were detected in Mexico between January and September, according to authorities.

Some 74,300 were deported.

Related Topics

Dead United Nations Road Accident Guatemala United States Mexico Turkish Lira January September December Border 2020 From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

1 hour ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

1 hour ago
 EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out G ..

EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out Green New Deal

20 minutes ago
 UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan P ..

UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan Parties Over Election Uncertain ..

20 minutes ago
 Spain rugby international Leauma dies after accide ..

Spain rugby international Leauma dies after accidental fall

20 minutes ago
 Facilitating borders' traders govt responsibility: ..

Facilitating borders' traders govt responsibility: Governor

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.