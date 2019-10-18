UrduPoint.com
Mexico Says Son Of Drug Kingpin 'El Chapo' Arrested

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 08:30 AM

Mexico says son of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Mexican security forces on Thursday arrested one son of jailed drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in an operation that triggered fighting in the western city of Culiacan, Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said.

Ovidio Guzman is one of the sons who have assumed control of part of the notorious cartel run by their father until he was extradited to the United States in 2017.

