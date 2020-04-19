UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Scraps Relegation For Five Years To Prop Up Football

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:10 PM

Mexico scraps relegation for five years to prop up football

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The Mexican Football League has suspending promotion and relegation for its top two divisions for five years to protect clubs hit financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

League President Enrique Bonilla, making his first public appearance since he tested positive for Covid-19 on March 20, told a media teleconference on Saturday that even before the pandemic, clubs had suffered in recent seasons from a fall in income from sponsorship and tv rights.

Bonilla also said that the second division season, halted in mid-March, has been officially ended without a champion.

The first division championship, which was halted after 10 rounds of matches, is still awaiting "guidelines from the Ministry of Health," he said.

Related Topics

Football March Media TV From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE extends appreciation to Switzerland for displa ..

11 minutes ago

Etihad Airways catering provides meals for people ..

26 minutes ago

Medical check-ups rolled out for over 10,000 RAKEZ ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber assists private sector deal with COV ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage digitally celebrate ..

41 minutes ago

The &#039;10 million meals&#039; campaign compleme ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.