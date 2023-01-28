UrduPoint.com

Mexico Sees $984M Trade Surplus In December 2022, Lower Than Estimates

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Mexico sees $984M trade surplus in December 2022, lower than estimates

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :– Mexico saw a trade surplus of $984 million in December 2022, lower than market estimates, the country's statistical authority announced on Friday.

The market expectation for the December figure was to come in at more than $1.1 billion.

The country saw a trade surplus of $603 million in the same month of the previous year, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

The total value of exports reached $49.3 billion in December, up 3.4% from the same month of the previous year, the statistics authority said in a statement.

The value of imports totaled approximately $48.3 billion – an annual increase of 2.6%.

