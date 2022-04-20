Mexico sees "very sharp" COVID-19 drop in last 3 months

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Mexico has accumulated three months with minimal COVID-19 indicators, representing a "very sharp" pandemic reduction, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday.

The official noted that the decline in the pandemic is reflected in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus.

"This reduction ... is already very sharp, we already have minimal epidemic activity figures," Lopez-Gatell told journalists at the National Palace in Mexico City.

The country is currently in the fourth wave of the pandemic and is averaging 188 daily COVID-19 cases, according to official records.

At the same time, hospital occupancy is at 4 percent, Lopez-Gatell said, while there is an average of four daily deaths associated with the virus.

"There are states ... that have had successive days without a single death due to COVID-19," he added.

As of Monday, Mexico had accumulated 5,727,832 COVID-19 cases and 323,949 deaths.