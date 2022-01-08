UrduPoint.com

Mexico Surpasses 300,000 Corona-virus Deaths

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MEXICO CITY, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The Mexican Health Department said Friday that it had registered 300,101 deaths since the start of the corona-virus pandemic, with 131 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

With a record 28,923 cases, the highest figure since Aug. 18, Mexico has 4,083,118 cases and an estimated 128,929 active infections.

The surge in cases follows the Christmas and New Year's holidays and an increase in infections from the new omicron variant.

Mexico has primarily contributed to omicron infections in the Latin American region with 374 cases reported, according to the GISAID initiative, a worldwide initiative dedicated to tracking influenza viruses and the corona-virus. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador remained positive regarding the increase of omicron infections.

"Yes, we have been monitoring this new variant of the pandemic.

It is very contagious, but fortunately, It does not do as much damage as the other variants," he said at his daily news conference. "Yes, there are infections, but we still do not have increases in hospitalizations that lead us to think that it may exceed us, that we cannot care for the sick." The presence of underlying conditions that worsen the virus' infection, such as obesity and diabetes, has resulted in Mexico having one of the highest mortality rates worldwide.

Mexico sits at number six on the mortality rate in the Latin American region, with 235 deaths for every 100,000 inhabitants. According to US-based John Hopkins University, Mexico has a 7.4% mortality rate.

The country has vaccinated 82,152,852 citizens, of which more than 73 million are fully vaccinated, representing 90% of the population eligible for vaccination.An additional 8 million have received the first dose of the vaccine.

