Mexico Sweep Past Japan For Olympic Men's Football Bronze

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 01:40 AM

Mexico sweep past Japan for Olympic men's football bronze

Saitama, Japan, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Sebastian Cordova scored a penalty and created two goals as Mexico defeated hosts Japan 3-1 in Saitama on Friday to earn bronze in the men's Olympic football tournament.

Cordova, who plays for Mexico's Club America, converted an early spot-kick for the 2012 gold medallists after a foul by Wataru Endo on Alexis Vega.

Defender Johan Vasquez, sent off in the 2-1 loss to Japan in the group stage, peeled free of his marker to head in Cordova's free-kick as Mexico doubled their lead midway through the first half.

Another Cordova delivery created Mexico's third goal on the hour when Vega headed in superbly from a corner.

Japan grabbed a consolation through substitute Kaoru Mitoma but finished fourth for the second time in three Olympics, having also lost the third-place playoff at London 2012.

Reigning champions Brazil play Spain, who won the title on home soil in 1992, in the final in Yokohama on Saturday.

